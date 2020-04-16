Chouhan blames Cong govt for COVID-19 cases in health dept

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday blamed the previous Kamal Nath government for the spread of coronavirus among health department employees.

Chouhan also said he has ordered an inquiry into the spread of the COVID-19 infection among health officials and action would be taken on the basis of its report.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, he said, Previous government had not made any preparations to fight against COVID-19. It seems the health department team was not given any training.

"So, the health workers got infected. I have ordered an inquiry. The action will be taken on the basis of report of this inquiry.

The situation changed after the BJP government assumed office, he said.

I have rapidly increased testing capabilities. We are finding each and every positive case and arranging for their treatment.

"More patients can come out in Indore and Bhopal, but there is a good news that most people are recovering fast," Chouhan said in another tweet.

About 90 health department personnel, including four IAS officers and a few doctors who were working as frontline warriors against the dreaded virus, have tested positive so far, an official said Thursday.

Apart from them, around 40 policemen and their family members have also been found infected by the deadly virus, the official said.

The Congress, however, rejected Chouhan's charge against its government.

State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said the Nath government had taken several measures to contain the coronavirus spread.

Saluja released a list of measures taken by the Nath government to curb the viral disease, including closure of shopping malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges, on March 13.

He said the budget session of the assembly convened from March 16 was also cancelled apart from several meetings to focus on the fight against COVID-19.

On the other hand, the BJP held a meeting of its legislature party on March 23, Saluja said.

He accused the BJP of speaking "lies" to hide the "failure" of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to control the COVID-19 spread in the state.

Chouhan had taken oath on the night of March 23, a day ahead of the country-wide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A fortnight-long political drama following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs had led to the collapse of the Nath government in the state.