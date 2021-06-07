Chouhan will continue to lead BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said Madhya Pradesh will continue to run under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and scotched speculations about a change of guard in the state where the party replaced the Congress in power last year.

Vijayvargiya's assertion came in the backdrop of a series of meetings of senior BJP leaders which triggered speculations in certain circles about a possible leadership change in the state.

"These speculations are completely rubbish. The state will run under Chouhan's leadership," he told reporters here when asked about rumours related to a change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya, a resident of Indore and a former state minister, is in-charge of the BJP affairs in West Bengal.

He had recently met state home minister Narottam Mishra and some other party leaders during his visit to Bhopal.

A series of meetings among senior BJP leaders of the state recently fuelled talks on social media about a change in leadership in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party assumed office in March 2020 under Chouhan after the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

I am busy somewhere else, Vijayvargiya said when told that his name had been doing the rounds on social media as an alternative for the state's leadership.

The BJP general secretary said, "The media is making a story...what I am seeing and reading about these meetings, there is nothing and all this (speculations of a change of leadership) is rubbish."

Vijayvargiya termed the recent party meetings as routine and said it was not appropriate to give political colours to them.

In the current era of Covid-19, people have less work so they are meeting each other and strengthening their personal relations," he said.

In reply to a question, the BJP leader said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is doing a "very good job" and taking care of the state as per constitutional obligations.

