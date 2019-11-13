Chowkidar chor hai: Rahul to get SC verdict on Nov 14

The Supreme Court would on Thursday pronounce its judgement on a contempt petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attributing his statement 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chowkidar is thief' to the top court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph had on May 10 reserved its judgement, even though Rahul had tendered “unconditional apology”.

The court had then acted on a plea by BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi, who contended that he had committed the grossest form of contempt and misled the nation as the court was not dealing with his political slogan.

The top court had on April 30 told him that he cannot contradict himself by expressing regret for attributing his remarks 'PM Narendra Modi, Chowkidar is theif' to the top court and then go on justifying it.

In his two affidavits, filed earlier, Rahul had only expressed regret.

Subsequently, he was given a third chance when he tendered unconditional apology.