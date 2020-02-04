Citizenship Act will make applicant foreigners for five years: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused BJP of “misleading” refugees about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged that anyone applying for citizenship under Act will first be declared a foreigner for five years.

Banerjee in two back-to-back rallies in the Hindu refugee dominated areas of Bongaon and Ranaghat drew references from Mahabhartha to crticise BJP and CAA.

“As far as I know about the law if anyone asks for unconditional citizenship that person has to fill up a form declaring that he or she was not a citizen of this country for five years. Then that person will not be recognized as an Indian citizen,” said Banerjee. She was addressing a gathering of largely comprising of Hindu refugees in Bongaon in North 24 Paraganas district.

She also said that after being declared a foreigner the concerned person will lose ownership of land and every other citizenship rights. Banerjee that they are all citizens by virtue of being voters. She also said that if they are not citizens how did they vote.

The Chief Minister described NPR as the “first step towards NRC.” She said BJP has to “walk over her dead body” to hold NRC in Bengal.”

Addressing the gathering at another rally at Ranaghat in Nadia district later in the day Banerjee drew references from Mahabhartha and Indian history to lash out at BJP and CAA. She dubbed BJP as “a party of Dussasanas” and “offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq” and urged the people to unite against the saffron party.

“ The CAA, NRC and NPR are like black magic,” said Banerjee.

Alleging that the incidents of firing on anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia took place due to the instigation by BJP leaders Banerjee said that they were trying to intimidate the protesters.

“ These people (BJP leaders) are saying ‘goli maro’. How can anyone ask to shoot peaceful protesters? Is it acceptable in a democratic country?” said Banerjee. She was referring to the recent speech of Union Minister Anurag Thakur during an election rally in Delhi. She also expressed her support for the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.