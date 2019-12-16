Citizenship (Amendment) Act impractical: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the amended Citizenship Act is "impractical" and therefore it cannot be implemented.

On being asked whether the Rajasthan government will implement the amended citizenship law, the chief minister emphasised, "I said that it is impractical."

While speaking to reporters at his residence, Gehlot alleged that the Centre that has failed to deliver on real issues is doing politics in the name of religion and not on the basis of issues.

"It is impractical and therefore it cannot be implemented. Six-seven states have said this. The government should repeal it," Gehlot said.

'Ground for Hindu Rashtra'

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to prepare the ground for making India "Hindu Rashtra".

Directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said that both the leaders were trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"The ground is being prepared on how to make our country a Hindu Rashtra. Instead of focussing on the economy, the government is playing politics around Article 370 and provocation in the name of nationalism."