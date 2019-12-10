Citizenship Amendment Bill exposes political faultlines

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has exposed the political faultlines with NDA allies like JD(U) and AIADMK shedding their opposition to the controversial legislation, Shiv Sena refusing to join their new friends in Opposition and the BJP partner like Akali Dal expressing concern over the exclusion of Muslims despite supporting the move.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) too sprang a surprise to the BJP by continuing their opposition to the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh despite the saffron party's floor managers believing that they have convinced the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party to change its stand to vote in favour.

BJP's Bihar ally JD(U) announced its support to the Bill as it was cleared by the Cabinet last week but there were murmurs of dissent within the party over the move, which some leaders felt could affect their prospects among Muslim voters. However, Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar appeared not to embarrass his ally BJP with Assembly elections just 10 months away.

As soon as JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan 'Lallan' Singh announced party's support, party National Vice President Prashant Kishor tweeted, "Disappointed to see JD(U) supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals."

When asked about the change in stand, another visibly upset senior JD(U) leader just said, "The party has diluted the stand". JD(U) had walked out in Parliament in August when the government revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

AIADMK, which was opposed to the Bill earlier, was another party that did a somersault by supporting the move. The AIADMK has taken a risk as its arch-rival DMK and other Opposition parties are keeAIADMKn to corner the party, which allied with BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, by demanding that Sri Lankan Tamils also should be brought under the ambit of the Bill, which the government has refused to do.

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, a non-NDA party which is perceived to be pro-government, was another party that changed its previous stand to support the Bill but with some conditions. However, they too voted in government's favour despite its MP Bhartruhari Mahtab wrote a dissent note to report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Bill earlier.

The indications of a BJP-BJD deal came when the saffron party withdrew its candidate against BJD in the election to the statutory board of AIIMS in Bhubhaneswar.

In indications of the strains in the relationship, Akali Dal raised the issue of exclusion of Muslims from the ambit of the Bill though it voted in favour of the Bill. Akali Dal's top leader Sukhbir Badal himself highlighted the issue in his speech in Lok Sabha when asked "Why don't we add Muslims?", he said that his party always believed minorities should be protected and there is a need to preserve secular credentials.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena which joined Opposition ranks in the recent times stuck its stand on supporting the Bill creating heartburns in Congress and NCP, with which it shares power in Maharashtra. Congress, NCP and other parties did attempt to change Sena's mind but the party could not change its stand as it had voted in favour in January too.

While it explained it stand saying it was "in the interest of the nation", an editorial that appeared in party mouthpiece 'Saamna' was scathing in its attack. "There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB. It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the Bill."

Sources said TRS chose to continue its opposition despite the BJP reaching out to it on the Bill due to the considerable Muslim population in the state, which had supported the party. Also, with the BJP emerging as a challenger in Telangana, sources said, TRS wanted to assert its position.

Earlier during the Winter Session, TRS had signed a joint notice of Opposition parties seeking a discussion on the state of the economy in Rajya Sabha.