Citizenship to those facing persecution at home: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for the Citizenship Amendment Bill saying its passage would ensure a better future for hundreds of families facing persecution in India's neighbouring countries.

Modi's remarks in support of the Citizenship Amendment Bill comes at a time when the Opposition parties have termed the draft legislation as "completely divisive and unconstitutional" and called for greater scrutiny.

"Hundreds of families coming from neighbouring countries, who have faced persecution there and have expressed faith in mother India. When the path for their citizenship will be cleared, it will lead to a better future," the prime minister said addressing the HT Leadership Summit here.

Modi cited the decisions to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir by reading down Article 370; to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi; to support development in 112 aspirational districts to claim that his government practised politics of development as against the politics of promises that was prevalent earlier.

The prime minister said he was aware that his government may be criticised on the delivery of some of the initiatives that had been launched. “We have taken the pressure onto ourselves,” Modi said, asserting that these were all tied to ensuring a better tomorrow for the people.

He said the decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir may appear difficult to make, but it has given fresh hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"We cannot imagine a better tomorrow if we continue to nurse and nurture the problems of the past. Our government is working to address the challenges and problems of the present to ensure a better tomorrow," the prime minister said.

