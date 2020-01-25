Civic polls cement KT Rama Rao's stance as future Telangana CM

The Telangana civic polls, largely seen as municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao’s poll management capability test, saw the TRS registering a massive victory.

Analysts opine that the results have cemented his position as the future chief minister of the state.

Elections to the 120 municipalities and 10 corporations, excluding greater Hyderabad, were held this week and counting of the ballot paper took place on Saturday.

According to the state election commission, TRS has won in 1686 out of the 2972 wards whose results were out by 9:45 PM. Counting for another 564 odd wards is on.

Analysing the trends, TRS party sources said that the numbers mean TRS’s decisive victory in seven municipal corporations out of nine and 110 out of 120 municipalities.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that they are confident of gaining remaining bodies too. With his son Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, by his side, Rao credited the victory to the party workers and working president i.e. KTR.

From the beginning, the ruling TRS appeared comfortably set to win over 100 of the 130 bodies (Karimnagar corporation results are on Monday as it polled two days late).

Such was the confidence that KTR, who is also the IT and industries minister, who has likened the polls to a referendum on his performance as municipal administration minister.

KTR, who strategized party plans, selection of candidates, and led the campaigning, has through a tweet thanked Telangana people for reposing faith in CM KCR and termed the result as “no mean feat.”

“I did not involve at all in these elections,” said the senior Rao apparently diverting the recognition to his son.

Several TRS ministers have in recent time, termed KTR as the imminent CM to succeed KCR creating a buzz about possible change at the helm soon. Also, KCR’s nephew, prominent leader and minister Harish Rao is now seen as relegated in the party affairs.

However, responding to questions, Rao said that the doctors have recently, after about 40 tests, declared him very fit (to continue as the CM).

Though the Congress and BJP took it as a challenge to win as many seats and dent the TRS tally, they could win 569 and 293 wards respectively. AIMIM which contested separate but was alleged by BJP as tacitly in cooperation with TRS got 87 wards.

Bhainsa municipality, which, in the days ahead of polls, saw clashes that resulted in damage of houses, vehicles etc., apparently of Hindus, went the AIMIM way. The communally sensitive town in northern Telangana has a large proportion of Muslims.

The poll campaign of the political parties reportedly saw the extensive distribution of money, and other inducements to influence voters their way.