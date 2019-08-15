CJI laments 'loud and motivated' conduct in courts

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said the judiciary is witnessing an unprecedented rise in instances of "indecorous" acts and lamented that graceful discourses and deliberations were increasingly being replaced by "loud and motivated" conduct in the courts.

It was important that these are quickly identified, isolated and put in "quarantine" by stakeholders to ensure the decorum and dignity of the judiciary were not lost, he said.

The CJI was speaking during the Independence Day celebrations in the Supreme Court's lawn where he unfurled the national flag in the presence of other dignitaries, including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Attorney General K K Venugopal and senior advocates.

Gogoi said instances of inappropriate behaviour have raised their ugly head in all courts including the Supreme Court

"Indian judiciary has since some time past witnessed an unprecedented rise of an instance of indecorous acts... Such instances of inappropriate behaviour have raised their ugly head in all courts including the Supreme Court. Graceful and pleasant discourses and deliberations are increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct," he said.

He said, " It was important that stakeholders quickly identify and isolate and put them in quarantine. They must ensure that the decorum and the dignity of this institution are not lost."

The CJI said that reinventing the decades' old infrastructure of the apex court would not be a mean task and asked all stakeholders to rise to the constitutional needs and "overcome parochial overtones and myopic considerations".

"The Supreme Court administration looks forward to cooperation from all stakeholders in reinventing our decades-old infrastructure to match the demands of the rising number of litigants in the constitutional order and seek justice. Reinventing the infrastructure would not be a mean task and it is expected to test our metal and our character to be able to move out of our comfort zones and aid our institution.

"I am confident eventually all stakeholders will rise to the constitutional needs and overcome parochial undertones and myopic considerations. Multi-stakeholder institutions like the judiciary do not have any place for parochialism and their growth demands be sensitive an brave," he said.

The CJI said that increased strength of the top court was expected to reduce the perceived pendency of cases before it.

"The Supreme Court is well prepared to serve the people in the weeks ahead. Functioning in its full capacity in the last few months, it looks forward to cater to a larger number of litigants and aspires to reduce the time that is presently being taken to deal with the cases before it. The increase in the strength of judges is also expected to reduce the perceived pendency of cases before it," he said.