CJI Ramana indicates recusal from Andhra-Telangana Krishna water dispute case

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday indicated that he wanted to opt-out of hearing a plea by Andhra Pradesh on sharing of Krishna river water with Telangana.

He says he belongs to both states so he can't adjudicate legally on the issue. He suggested for resolution of the dispute through mediation and the matter would be posted before another bench on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh alleged that the Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in an “unconstitutional and illegal” manner.

As soon as the matter came up, Chief Justice, leading the bench, said, "I don't want to hear this matter legally….I belong to both the states. If the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that”.

“We can help with that. Otherwise, I will transfer this to another bench," the CJI said.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, sought time to seek instructions in the matter. He cited recent conflagration between Assam and Mizoram and said he did not want to put people against people.

"I wish that both the states convinced your governments and settle the matter. We don't want to interfere unnecessarily," the CJI said.

Andhra Pradesh, in its plea, contended that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under this Act and directions of the Centre.

"In view of no progress on notification of the jurisdiction of KRMB, Telangana by its acts of commission is seriously affecting the water supply to Andhra Pradesh for irrigation and other purposes," it said.

The plea contended that in the Srisailam Dam project, the reservoir’s quantity has seriously depleted on account of the use of water therefrom for generation of power in Telangana, which has been established by “daily readings” submitted by dam authorities.

The AP government said this has caused immense hardship for its people, as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in the Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project.

“More significantly, State of Telangana is clearly in violation of a binding Award, popularly known as “Bachwat Award” made on 31.05.1976 and express provisions of the 2014 Act, whereby State of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," the petition filed through advocate Mahfooz A Nazki alleged.

