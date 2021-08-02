Bommai to meet Nadda today over Cabinet expansion

CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet Nadda today to seek approval for Cabinet expansion

On Saturday, the BJP top brass had told the CM to prepare his own list

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 12:00 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived to Delhi on Sunday night, is expected to hold talks with BJP National president J P Nadda for seeking approval of names of legislators for induction as his Council of Ministers.

The CM on Sunday night held detail discussion with Union Parliamentary Affiars Minister Pralhad Joshi and  BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and prepared the list.

Also read — Bommai holds discussion with BJP top brass on cabinet reshuffle

"The list of ministerial candidates has been discussed. The CM will meet BJP National president J P Nadda and take his final approval today," a source said.

On Saturday, the BJP top brass had told the CM to prepare his own list and they would also prepare a list. Discussions on both list would be held and the list would be finalised taking into account member's representation, caste, and their contribution to the party.

 

