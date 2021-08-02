CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet Nadda today to seek approval for Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived to Delhi on Sunday night, is expected to hold talks with BJP National president J P Nadda for seeking approval of names of legislators for induction as his Council of Ministers.

The CM on Sunday night held detail discussion with Union Parliamentary Affiars Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and prepared the list.

"The list of ministerial candidates has been discussed. The CM will meet BJP National president J P Nadda and take his final approval today," a source said.

On Saturday, the BJP top brass had told the CM to prepare his own list and they would also prepare a list. Discussions on both list would be held and the list would be finalised taking into account member's representation, caste, and their contribution to the party.