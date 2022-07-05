CM Shinde takes potshot at Thackeray with ‘auto vs Mercedes’ remark

Newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—a fortnight after breaking away and rebelling against Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray—targeted his party chief and predecessor through comparison of their origins.

“The Mercedes could not catch up with the speed of the auto rickshaw…that's why it's the common people’s government,” Shinde tweeted, in a clear challenge to those who had ridiculed his humble beginnings. Shinde used to drive an autorickshaw to make ends meet in his initial days, and during the political crisis, some party leaders targeted his origins.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray, addressing a meeting of party workers, announced he was hurt by the chain of events and called the rebels “traitors”.

Meanwhile, Thackeray’s aide, and Shiv Sena chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut claimed the party will win more than 100 seats, if midterm elections were to be held. “The Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held now in the state. There is anger against the rebels and enthusiasm among the party workers,” said Raut.

In related development, the Shinde faction issued notices to 14 MLAs for violating a whip issued by Bharat Gogawale during the Speaker’s election and trust vote—however spared Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray—“out of respect”.