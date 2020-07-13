Come back, let's talk, says Congress as it aims to avoid a repeat of Madhya Pradesh; MLAs demand action

Keen to avoid a repeat of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders on Monday reached out to mollify its Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Top Congress leaders have been in touch with Pilot, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, who remained in the national capital along with 15 of his supporters as Gehlot summoned a meeting of MLAs in Jaipur as a show of strength against the rebellion by the young leader.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, a senior CWC member and former minister, and the Congress high command has been in touch with Pilot for the last “48 to 72 hours” in a bid to douse the crisis that had threatened the government in the state.

“We appeal to all MLAs and to Deputy CM Sachin Pilot to attend the CLP meeting and discuss their differences in party fora. Personal ambitions are not larger than the interest of the state and the Congress government has been elected to serve the state for its full term,” Surjewala said.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also stepped in a bid to resolve the crisis and is learnt to have spoken to a few leaders, but not Pilot.

However, the public show of attempts at reconciliation appeared more as a grand gesture to Pilot, who a section in the Congress believe has already burnt his bridges with the party leadership by his actions.

“He should have remained within the system and sought redressal. Pilot has overplayed his hand,” a senior Congress leader said.

The public offer asking Pilot to come back, was made before the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party at the residence of the Chief Minister in Jaipur.

The resolution adopted at the CLP meeting gave away the mood of the legislators towards those trying to “weaken the government”.

“This meeting of the CLP condemns strongly all the anti-democratic misdeeds that weaken the Congress party and the Congress government,” the resolution said.

It also sought disciplinary action against any office bearer of the party or the legislative party who directly or indirectly indulged in anti-party activities.