Come together to keep surging BJP at bay: Kushwaha

Former Union Minister and president of Bihar's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday cautioned the Opposition parties against the growing clout of the BJP, giving a call to them to come together to keep the saffron party at bay in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party workers and leaders here after his re-election as the RLSP president, Kushwaha said the BJP came back to power at the centre for the second consecutive term winning the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year because the Opposition parties "allowed it to happen."

“Had we had campaigned strongly while remaining on the same page in the greater alliance, the BJP would not have succeeded in its design. Somewhere, we are responsible for their victory. But that is now past. 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls are over. What are we doing today? We need to introspect,” he said.

The RLSP, which snapped its ties with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and joined the Lalu Prasad's RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' with the Congress and others in Bihar, following differences over the seat-sharing formula, suffered a massive jolt when the results of the polls came.

Not just Kushwaha but all other four candidates of his party lost to the candidates of the rival BJP-JD (U) combine in the Lok Sabha polls. The RLSP had won three Lok Sabha seats while contesting as an NDA partner in 2014.

Taking advantage of the lack of combined efforts by Opposition parties, the BJP managed to change the entire poll narrative “from the real issues of people to the issues of its choice” and won the Lok Sabha polls, Kushwaha lamented.

“Soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP began preparations for the 2024 elections. But, see what we are doing. Still there is time. I am only ringing the alarm bell. If we (Opposition parties) still do not come together, they will once again succeed,” he added.

Having suffered a massive set back in the Lok Sabha polls, the RLSP is now working hard to regain its ground, hoping to put up a good show in Bihar Assembly polls due to be held 2020.

“Now, we need to start working together with our all might keeping the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bihar in mind. If we in the Opposition come together and work in unison, we will definitely unseat Nitish Kumar government from power,” Kushwaha said.

He also announced the roll-out of 'Jan Samvaad' campaign, under which his party leaders and workers would carry out march in different phases covering all the districts in the state, raising issues pertaining to health, education and farmers plight to corner ruling JD (U)-BJP combine in Bihar.