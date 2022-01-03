Communal consipracy won't succeed: Naqvi on 'Bulli Bai'

Communal conspiracy against India's composite culture won't succeed: Union minister Naqvi on 'Bulli Bai' app

Stern action is being taken against such criminals and their 'communal conspiracy' will be exposed soon, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 15:19 ist
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid an outrage over Muslim women being targeted through a dodgy app, senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed those behind the incident and said any "cyber criminal communal conspiracy" against the country's composite culture will not succeed.

Speaking to reporters, Naqvi, who is the Union minister for Minority Affairs, noted that the government has been acting in the matter and said such targeting of women are unacceptable.

Stern action is being taken against such criminals and their "communal conspiracy" will be exposed soon, he said.

Explained | Months after 'Sulli Deals', 'Bulli Bai' sparks outrage as women demand action

Photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for "auction" on an app, sparking widespread outrage, with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informing on Saturday that GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the app (Bulli Bai) and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action into the matter.

Naqvi said some people with nefarious designs are involved in a conspiracy to "defame" India but the country will never allow such elements to succeed in their evil acts.

