Communal politics over Nizamuddin event unacceptable: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that some people were indulging in communal politics over the Nizamuddin event in New Delhi.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat the Chief Minister also said that pandemic does not attack on the basis of religion.

“ It has come to our notice that some people are resorting to communal politics over the event at Nizamuddin. This is utterly condemnable and cannot be accepted. A pandemic does not attack on the basis of religion and caste,” said Banerjee.

She also asked why the gathering at Nizamuddin was not stooped when it was taking place in March. Banerjee said that the West Bengal Government has 200 persons who attended the event to quarantine among which 108 are foreign nationals.

“ This is not the time for indulging in communal politics. Why was not the gathering stopped when it took place last month,” said Banerjee. She also said that a riot took place in Delhi before the nationwide lockdown.

As for the possibility of extending the nationwide lockdown, Banerjee said that she was not aware of it and will only be able to comment on the issue after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said that the number of active positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has gone up to 71.