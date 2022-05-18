‘Communal’ politics pitched to cover-up inflation distress, alleges Mamata Banerjee

The Central government is ‘looting’ from people’s pockets as fuel, cooking gas prices continue to rise, and when resentment is observed, a Hindu-Muslim issue is put forward, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee alleged in a public meeting on Wednesday.

While Banerjee abstained from making any comment on the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy, she made an oblique reference to politics of communalism, and related it to issue of rising prices that’s hitting commoners, as she addressed a gathering in Midnapore town of West Bengal during her ongoing visit of the region.

Referring to sustained rise in prices of cooking gas, she blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for it. “The central government is looting people’s pockets. Loot, loot, loot!” she exclaimed. She added that prices of fuel and medicine have also risen. “Whenever people protest, a Hindu-Muslim issue is shown,” she said.

Reiterating her claim that the Centre has not released funds for the 100-day employment scheme, she asked her supporters to agitate peacefully and to question the BJP on the freezing of funds. She asked the people in the meeting to question the BJP leaders before they enter the localities. She, however, instructed that the protest should be peacefully carried out at the block-level in a political form. Pay the 100-day fund, the dues (as claimed by Trinamool) of the state government, she said.

Banerjee also offered the supporters a slogan, Aami noi, aamra (Not me, us), and asked them to reach out to the people at the grassroots, as she also warned the elected political representatives to work for the people and not for themselves. “We show the path to the entire country, we will continue to show. Trinamool is from ‘oneself’ to ‘we’ (aami theke aamra). In the near future, we will be victorious, nationally,” she added.