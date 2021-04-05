'Completely baseless': BJP on Rafale bribe allegations

'Completely baseless', says BJP on Rafale bribe allegations

Prasad suggested that a report about the alleged financial irregularity may be due to "corporate rivalry"

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 22:44 ist
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Credit: AFP File photo.

The BJP on Monday rejected as “completely baseless” the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal suggesting that reports in the French media in this regard could be on account for “corporate rivalry” in that country.

On Congress’s demand for a fresh investigation into the bribery allegations, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Opposition party had made the Rafale deal an election issue in 2019 and lost badly.

Read | Cong rakes up Rafale deal amid fresh bribery allegation

“The Congress is raising the Rafale issue again. It lost in the Supreme Court. They campaigned in the 2019 polls on the Rafale issue, threw all kinds of abuses at the prime minister and still lost. How many seats did it get? ” Prasad asked.

He said that Sushen Gupta, the middleman whose name has figured in the report by the French media outlet on the Rafale deal, was arrested in the AgustaWestland case by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019.

The Congress on Monday renewed its attack on the Modi government over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal after a French media outlet claimed that aircraft makers paid one million euros to alleged middlemen after finalising the fighter jet deal with India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafale
BJP
Congress
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Corruption

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 