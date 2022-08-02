Condemn this vendetta politics: Cong on ED raids on National Herald assets in Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday condemned as "vendetta politics" the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on a dozen locations, including the head office of the party-owned National Herald newspaper, and said the action was part of the continued attack on the country's principal opposition party.
Officials said the searches are being carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds".
"The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India's principal opposition -- Indian National Congress," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
Also Read | ED raids National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi
"We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt. You cannot silence us!" he said.
Officers of the federal agency also searched the National Herald office located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi.
The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd which publishes the newspaper.
The ED has recently questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case, apart from a few other Congress politicians.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia
Agniveers and Bhusainiks
DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024
Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact