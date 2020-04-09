Condemnation of Jamaat's proclivities muted: Manish Tewari

As the number of COVID-19 patients connected in some or the other way to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi shot up across the country, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari called for “calling out what is wrong” and disapproved of “wallowing in victimhood”.

Tewari also went to the extent of disagreeing with his colleague and former party general secretary Shakeel Ahmed, who latched on to a tweet of Tewari quoting a minister from Punjab region of Pakistan as saying that Tablighi Jamaat has spread maximum Corona in Punjab of Pakistan.

“It means Tablighi Jamaat is doing Corona Jehad even in Pakistan,” Ahmed said sarcastically.

Tewari retorted by saying that what it means is that some people also need to use their brains (matlab hai bhai ki kuch logon ko Apni Akal Istemal Karne Ki Zaroorat Hai).

“Forget Permissions, what about Common-sense? Is Tableghi Jamat disconnected from the world around? Why the congregation ?&some of us should start calling out what is wrong & not wallow in victimhood,” he said responding to Ahmed’s tweet.

Tewari rued that the “condemnation of proclivities of Tablighi Jamat by progressives was muted” in India while “reaction against them was stronger in Pakistan & Islamic Nations.”

He said if mainstream Muslims do not speak strongly against such incidents then it gives bigots a chance to equate Tablighi Jamaat with all Muslims.

Earlier tweeting a video clip, Tewari had said, “I think Tablighi Jamaat needed to be careful not only in India but across the world. Listen to the Health Minister of Punjab (Pakistan)how they account for a bulk of cases in Pakistan. There comes a time when you call a spade a spade. You strengthen bigots by not speaking up. “

As Tewari’s remarks kicked up a storm of reactions, the Congress leader replying to a tweet said, “one act of obtuseness sets back years of sustained effort to keep the syncretic spirit of this nation alive & kicking. It plays into the hands of bigots who want to communalise everything including virus by labelling it as CoronaJihad.”