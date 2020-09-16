Confrontation brews between Govt, Opposition over bills to replace ordinances

A confrontation is brewing between the Government and the Opposition over four bills to replace ordinances -- three on agriculture and one on cooperative banks -- with the former not agreeing to the demand for Parliamentary scrutiny of the bills.

The Government's attempt to win over the Opposition did not succeed as Rajya Sabha floor leaders in a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha Leader of House Tawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi remained adamant that these bills with "far-reaching" impact could not be rushed through.

This is the first time that the Government is meeting leaders in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which started on September 14 and ending on October 1. The customary all-party meeting ahead of the Session could not be convened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said the leaders were told that the Defence Minister will make a statement on the situation on India-China border in Rajya Sabha on Thursday following which there will be a window for the MPs to seek clarifications from him. In Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs had demanded that they be allowed to speak after Singh's statement but were not allowed, leading to a walkout by the Congress.

The discussion on Covid-19 situation will continue on Friday till 12 noon.

Although the Opposition is ready to cooperate with the government to pass seven other bills to replace other ordinances, they said the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill and Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill should be sent to Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem, TRS' K Keshava Rao, Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav and RJD's Manoj K Jha among others.

"These are very important bills. We cannot rush through. It needs Parliamentary scrutiny. The government wants to pass it in this Session itself. But we are opposed to any such hasty move," a senior Opposition leader said.

However, there was agreement on both sides to hold short duration discussions on the economy and National Education Policy and a Calling Attention Motion on GST. The schedule for these discussions has not been drawn.

As the Opposition leaders demanded more time to discuss these issues as two hours would not be sufficient, sources said, Joshi felt that it may lead to an extension of the Session by a week to get all the Bills passed. While two Opposition leaders said it was a "passing reference", another leader said the Opposition pointed out that it would turn out to be a "public spectacle" by forcing MPs over 70 years to be in Delhi for more time.

Sources said another round of meeting is likely to be held on Friday to attempt a consensus on thorny issues.

The meeting between the government and the Opposition came after a view emerged in the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha that there was a need for a consultation with floor leaders, as a difference of opinion over issues had emerged.