Confused whether to say BJP 'thief' or 'dacoit': Kharge

Launching a blistering attack on the RSS-BJP, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appeared to liken the RSS-BJP with the Taliban, saying the Hindutva brigade does not respect the Constitution but 'Manusmriti' and is trying to do the same in India what the Islamists did in Afghanistan.

Addressing a rally on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the veteran leader also said that he is confused about whether to call the BJP a "thief" or a "dacoit" for stealing elections and installing its governments in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh by engineering defection through pressure on MLAs.

He accused the BJP of being fixated only on winning elections and not thinking or doing anything for the welfare of the people.

In one of his sharp attacks on the RSS-BJP, Kharge laid his emphasis on protecting the Constitution. If the Constitution does not exist, he said, then a Dalit, poor and backward cannot dream of becoming a Collector or a Superintendent of Police or Professor or doctor.

"Today there is a feeling of equality and democracy. There is a voice that says 'we are one'. The slogan Jai Hindi is raised. This is because of the existence of the Constitution. If we want to keep India united, then we will have to leave the politics of hatred and save the Constitution," he said.

"There is no place for women in Manusmriti or RSS. Women are considered lowly. They are not allowed to learn. I read about how the Taliban was pressurising and harassing girls from pursuing studies. It was like that here earlier and in the present times also, RSS and BJP are trying to do the same," Kharge charged.

Accusing the RSS of not respecting the Constitution, he said they claim that they will bring equality but the people sitting in the government worship 'Manusmriti but do not accept the Constitution prepared by Ambedkar, Nehru and others.

"Be it MS Golwalkar or KB Hedgewar, all of them never used to talk about the Constitution. They only talk about themselves," he said.

Claiming that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has triggered fear in the RSS-BJP, Kharge said they are more focused on how to win the elections instead of taking the country forward. They ignore issues of the public, he added.

He also said the BJP is always in election-mode while referring to defections engineered by the saffron party in "six states" to assume power while Congress has actually won the election. He said, "What should I call them, a thief or a dacoit?" he said.

"They stole our six governments. What can I say about theft in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, in Maharashtra. Can I call them a thief? Can I call him a dacoit? What should I call them? People elected Congress but they engineered defections by giving money to some, threatening some others and pressurising some others using ED, CBI and Income Tax...They will do the same in the future," he said.

He said panic has sunk in the BJP as the yatra is progressing and the BJP suddenly has called a meeting of national executive, which discusses how to win the elections in 400 days but there is not a word on people's issues.

He said the yatra is the result of the attempts by the BJP government, the people of the RSS and the people of the BJP party to divide the society.

"That is why Rahul Gandhi thought that this Bharat Jodo Yatra should go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and tell the people what are the shortcomings of the government, especially inflation, unemployment. Our economic condition is getting worse day by day," he said.

Claiming that the yatra is getting support from all walks of life, he said the yatra is a huge success as people of all ages and professions are associating with it and seeing this, the BJP is worried.

"It always keeps on speaking something or the other against Congress, against us and they don't want to work for the betterment of the country. Their attention is only on elections, how to win elections. They never work to solve the problems of the people and he never wants to work for the betterment of the people," he said.

He said the Opposition was not allowed to raise issues in Parliament but the BJP accuses it of creating disruption. "When we are ready to listen and want to put the problems of the public in front of the House, they are not ready to listen. That is why people have to be strong in this fight," he said.