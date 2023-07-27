Cong accuses Piyush Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in Rajya Sabha

Goyal told BJP MPs to disrupt Kharge's RS speech: Cong

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:10 ist
Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal instructed BJP MPs to obstruct Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House and accused the saffron party of crossing all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament.

Both treasury benches and the opposition were raising slogans due to which Kharge could not make his point. Following the uproar, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament."

"Today morning no less than the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal actively instigated BJP MPs who then obstructed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge ji from speaking in the Rajya Sabha to raise INDIA's demands for PM's statement on Manipur and for a discussion on it thereafter," he said.

