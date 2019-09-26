Cong, BJP racing to finalise candidates for Maha polls

Congress and BJP leaders were racing against time to finalise their strategies and candidates for the assembly elections in Maharasthra and Haryana scheduled to be held on October 21.

While the BJP chief ministers in Maharashtra and Haryana had completed a tour of their respective states, there was still lack of clarity on the selection of candidates of the elections, notification for which is expected to be issued on Friday.

Top Congress leaders were closeted at the party's 'war room' here to discuss its nominees for the elections in Maharashtra. The screening committee, chaired by AICC General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, met here on Thursday morning. The meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, in-charge of party affairs in the state, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, senior leaders Eknath Gaikwad, Vijay Wadettiwar, among others.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress is also expected to finalise the candidates, but the list was expected to be made public at a later date. The filing of nominations for the elections begins on Friday, but several candidates were expected to wait for the 'Shradh' period, considered inauspicious, to end on Saturday.

The filing of nomination papers was expected to pick up Sunday onwards, when the auspicious 'navratra' festivities begin. The last date of filing of nomination papers in October 4.

Also, the NCP has decided to leave the Satara Parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after sitting party member Udayanraje Bhosale quit to join the BJP, for the Congress. The grand old party is expected to field former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in the bye-election which would be held on October 21.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan held a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah to decide on the party's nominees for the elections.

BJP and Shiv Sena were yet to announce a seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the NCP have agreed to contest on 125 seats each and leave 38 seats for the smaller parties in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.