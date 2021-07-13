Sonia to hold parliament strategy group meet on July 14

Cong chief Sonia Gandhi calls Parliamentary strategy group meet on July 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will attend the meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 07:29 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts July 19, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, sources said.

Among those who will attend the July 14 meeting are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Besides them deputy leaders of Congress in both houses -- Anand Sharma and Gaurav Gogoi -- and chief whips Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, and Ravneet Bittu will be part of the meeting.

Read | BJP misused power to 'trample' on democracy in UP block panchayat chief polls: Priyanka

During the virtual meeting, the party will evolve its strategy in cornering the government on key issues such as price rise, inflation and high petrol and diesel prices, besides the Covid situation and the state of the economy.

The Congress will also raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal after the French initiated a probe into it.

Leaders termed the meeting as routine as it is held ahead of every session of Parliament. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Parliament
Monsoon Session
Sonia Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

DH Toon | What's the need for a new population policy?

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

 