Cong considers Hindus as vote bank to win polls but projects them as terrorists after coming to power: BJP

The BJP on Thursday panned the Congress over its senior leader A K Antony's remarks that the party needs to take Hindus along for the 2024 parliamentary elections, saying the opposition party considers Hindus as a vote bank to win polls but projects them as terrorists after coming to power.

Taking a dig at the Congress over its leader Salman Khurshid's reported comments that Gandhi family members are the main leaders of the party, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "It shows that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is a face mask not a face of the party."

He further said the Congress made Manmohan Singh prime minister and Kharge the party president but Khurshid's comments have made it clear that "these moves are made to let Gandhi family mislead people."

Talking to reporters here, Trivedi referred to Congress leader Antony's remarks and said it shows that the party "believes Muslims are with it".

Antony has reportedly said that the party should take the majority community along with it to bring down the BJP from power in the 2024 general elections, and that minorities are “not enough in this fight".

He has reportedly said that majority of the people in India are Hindus, and this majority community should be marshalled in the “fight against Narendra Modi”.

"Antony's remarks make it clear that the Congress believes Muslims are with it and Hindus are just vote bank for the party and a step for power," Trivedi said, adding that after coming to power, it "projects Hindus as terrorists".

He further said the Congress has been doing all "theatrics to get votes of Hindus".

Congress leaders used to compare Hindus with Taliban, Pakistan and Boko Haram, but now they are saying that "Rahul (Gandhi) is Ram" just to return to power.