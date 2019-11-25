Cong crossed all limits of Parliamentary decorum: BJP

After the bedlam in Lok Sabha over the political situation in Maharashtra, the BJP on Monday accused the Congress of resorting to “goondagardi” (hooliganism) even as Speaker Om Birla cracked the whip suspending both Congress MPs Hibi Heden and TN Prathapan for their unruly behaviour.

Expressing his “profound sense of condemnation” over the “reprehensible conduct of two Congress MPs,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the Congress' allegation of the BJP having “murdered” democracy.

"Parliament is a place to debate but Congress has crossed all limits of Parliamentary decorum,” he said.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Union minister Giriraj Singh said that "what Congress leaders did in the Lok Sabha was not a protest but goondagardi and this goonda-ism took place in the presence of Rahul Gandhi."

"...Today the ruckus happened in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The behaviour of Congress leaders to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is a sign of their desperation,” Singh said.

Prasad said that Parliament cannot be allowed to become a place for unruly behaviour and accused the Congress members of having “shamed” the Lok Sabha in front of the country.