Cong hopes for clarity on Rahul's resignation this week

More than a week after his offer to quit was rejected, all eyes are on the role Rahul Gandhi chooses for himself in the Congress party.

On Saturday, the election of Sonia Gandhi to the post of the chairperson of the Congress Party in Parliament set at rest speculation about Rahul stepping into her shoes.

Though a section of the party still hopes that Rahul may take up the post of Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, those close to him expect him to don the mantle of a relentless campaigner for the ideology of the party.

“We expect some clarity on Rahul’s role in the next 10 days,” a senior Congress leader said, referring to Sonia’s address to the Congress Party in Parliament on Saturday.

“Several decisive measures to strengthen the party are being discussed,” Sonia had said on Saturday, referring to the Congress Working Committee resolution of May 25 authorising Rahul to carry out a complete overhaul of the party organisation.

After the disastrous loss of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had offered to quit the post of party President during the CWC meeting. The CWC had rejected the offer outright. However, Rahul is learnt to be adamant on quitting the post and has even asked party leaders to look for a replacement.

“I would request all naysayers to hold their breath… wait for a while rather than fall prey to speculation,” was the refrain of Randeep Singh Surjewala, the chief spokesman of the Congress, to questions on Rahul’s resignation.

In 2004, when Sonia had turned down the post of Prime Minister, spontaneous protests had broken out in front of her 10, Janpath residence and the adjacent AICC Headquarters. However, no such protests were seen after Rahul’s offer to quit.

A few party seniors tried to organise protests last week, but the attempts were frowned upon by those close to Rahul.

Rahul refused to meet Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, who was leading the demonstration outside his 12, Tughlaq Road residence, to urge him to withdraw his resignation.

Since the CWC meeting on May 25, Rahul has met select party leaders such as Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. On Saturday, Rahul interacted with newly-elected Lok Sabha members during the CPP meeting at Parliament House and later at the residence of his mother.

On Thursday last, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan precincts, Rahul drove down to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence to discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, he also had met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.