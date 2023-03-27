Cong leader calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

Cong leader calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' as she asks Hindus to keep 'sharp' weapons ready

Responding to this speech, Indian Youth Congress President Srinavi BV called Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2023, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 08:22 ist
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Youth Congress President Srinavi BV called Pragya Thakur a "terrorist."

His remark comes as a response to Thakur's yet another extremist comment. BJP MP Pragya Thakur asked Hindu's to "keep sharp weapons in handy" as they may have to use them against Muslims who have been using their knives to kill Hindus. She also refered to the murder of Bajrand Dal activist Harsha who had been stabbed to death.

"Keep your girls safe and station weapons at your home," Thakur added.

"Terrorist Pragya Thakur is 'cultured', And in the Lok Sabha, the crown is on BJP's head. Rahul ji is now a criminal for calling a thief a thief. Wah re Modi system," the Srinivas added.

Earlier, Pragya Thakur had also commented on the patriotism of Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK. Thakur, who is Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, also claimed Chanakya had said a "son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot" and that "Rahul Gandhi had "proved" the saying was true. "We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy," Thakur further said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pragya Thakur
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

 