Cong leader calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' as she asks Hindus to keep 'sharp' weapons ready

Amid the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Youth Congress President Srinavi BV called Pragya Thakur a "terrorist."

His remark comes as a response to Thakur's yet another extremist comment. BJP MP Pragya Thakur asked Hindu's to "keep sharp weapons in handy" as they may have to use them against Muslims who have been using their knives to kill Hindus. She also refered to the murder of Bajrand Dal activist Harsha who had been stabbed to death.

"Keep your girls safe and station weapons at your home," Thakur added.

"Terrorist Pragya Thakur is 'cultured', And in the Lok Sabha, the crown is on BJP's head. Rahul ji is now a criminal for calling a thief a thief. Wah re Modi system," the Srinivas added.

Earlier, Pragya Thakur had also commented on the patriotism of Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK. Thakur, who is Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, also claimed Chanakya had said a "son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot" and that "Rahul Gandhi had "proved" the saying was true. "We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy," Thakur further said.