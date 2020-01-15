Cong leader Mani Shankar Aiyar lashes out at PM Modi

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and also indirectly called Prime Minister Modi a 'murderer', according to reports. He made those remarks while taking part in the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As per reports, he said, "Aap hi ne unko pradhan mantri banaya hai, aap hi unko singhasan se utar sakte ho" (referring to Prime Minister Modi), before adding, "Whatever I can do personally for you, I am ready to do that.Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ko taiyar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss kaatil (murderer) ka?"

He also said that before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP promised "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" but later they did "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinaash".