Cong leaders likely to discuss Kashmir at CWC meeting

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Tuesday evening and is likely to discuss the Kashmir issue, party sources said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said top Congress leaders will discuss the issue in detail and decide on a course of action.

The Rajya Sabha has already approved the resolution brought in this regard by Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lok Sabha is likely to give its nod soon.

The Congress has opposed the move in both houses, accusing the government of dividing the state into two union territories when its state assembly was not there. It also termed the decision unconstitutional.