Cong leaders likely to discuss Kashmir at CWC meeting

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2019, 18:01pm ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2019, 18:40pm ist
PTI File photo for representation

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Tuesday evening and is likely to discuss the Kashmir issue, party sources said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said top Congress leaders will discuss the issue in detail and decide on a course of action.

The Rajya Sabha has already approved the resolution brought in this regard by Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lok Sabha is likely to give its nod soon.

The Congress has opposed the move in both houses, accusing the government of dividing the state into two union territories when its state assembly was not there. It also termed the decision unconstitutional. 

Congress Working Committee
Congress Party
Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370
Comments (+)
 