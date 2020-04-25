Cong seeks Goa CM's apology on culture dept spend cut

Cong seeks Goa CM's apology on reduction in culture dept spend

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 25 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 15:13 ist
Pramod Sawant. PTI/File

The Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on his statement that the state government would slash budgetary allocation for the Art and Culture department to help the economy in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Sawant must immediately withdraw his statement and apologise to the artists' community of Goa. It is unfortunate that the chief minister did not utter a word about the hard times faced by various artists in Goa after the lockdown was announced (on March 24).

"All the programs, dramas, concerts, weddings etc got cancelled which has rendered thousands of artists jobless. The future of artists is bleak as no one knows when this pandemic will come to an end," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Siddhanath Buyao.

Buyao said the CM should first check "wasteful expenditure and corruption" in the PWD, Tourism, Sports, Garbage Management and other departments before imposing restrictions on cultural activities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat
Pramod Sawant
Congress

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 