Cong speaking same language as Pak on Art 370: Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday attacked Congress saying that the party is speaking the same language as Pakistan.

Participating in the debate on a motion to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and a bill to split J-K into two Union Territories, he attacked the Congress alleging it was speaking the same language as Pakistan.

We want to correct the historical blunder by this," he said.

The minister said it was very unfortunate that the Congress was not supporting the decisions and divided voices were coming from the party.

Congress is not able to elect its president as there is no democracy in the party, he said. Pakistan is saying that it is a dark day for democracy and the Congress party is also saying the same, Joshi said.

Recalling controversy over flag hoisting at Hubballi, Joshi said he was behind the bars when BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi took Ekta Yatra to Kashmir to hoist the National Flag in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Several BJP leaders including Joshi, who went to hoist the flag at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, were arrested and put behind the bars in 1994.