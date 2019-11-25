Cong to boycott Constitution Day function in Parliament

Congress and few other parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday which would be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Lawmakers of the Congress, Trinamool, Left parties and the DMK have decided to boycott the function, a senior Congress leader said.

He said the lawmakers of the Congress and other like-minded parties will protest at the same time as the function near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Parliament premises.

Congress has accused the Modi government of "murdering democracy" by installing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra by stealth after poaching a section of the NCP.

Congress and other like-minded parties stalled proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and forced repeated adjournments.