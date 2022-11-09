Cong to hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies in Himachal

Cong to hold 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies in all 68 assembly segments on last day of campaigning

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Nov 09 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 21:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress will organise 'Vijay Ashirwaad' rallies in all 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning on Thursday with the participation of star campaigners, party leaders said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting on Sormour and take part in door-to-door campaigning in the state capital.

Congress candidates in each constituency will start their rally by paying obeisance at local temples and seeking the blessings of local deities.

Party leaders said all Congress candidates will hold such rallies in all assembly segments and star campaigners will also participate

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on the last day of campaigning address a public meeting in Sataun in Shillai of Sirmour district of the state in favour of the Congress candidate.

She will later hold a "Jan Sampark" programme starting from Mall road to Lakkar bazaar where she will meet people as part of the door-to-door campaign.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh which goes to the polls on November 12. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 