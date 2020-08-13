Cong to move confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly

Cong to move confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 13 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 20:17 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pandey and others flashes victory signs during the party MLAs meeting, at CM residence in Jaipur, Thursday, Aug 13, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session beginning Friday, a party leader said.

This was announced Thursday at the Congress Legislature Party meeting chaired by Gehlot.

Just hours earlier, the opposition BJP said it will move a no-confidence motion during the session.

The session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Sachin Gehlot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Pilot had led a rebellion against Gehlot, seeking a change in the party’s leadership in Rajasthan.

At the CLP meeting held at his residence, Gehlot urged Congress MLAs to forget the acrimony of the past month and move on.

The party has 107 MLAs in the 200 member assembly.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Congress
BJP
Sachin Pilot

What's Brewing

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

1918 flu faded in our memory: We may 'forget' Covid-19

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Remembering Sridevi: She wasn't first choice in 'Sadma'

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

Bengaluru riots: Youths form chain to protect temple

 