'Cong will do better in Raj panchayat than civic polls'

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the Congress is fully prepared for upcoming panchayat elections in the state and exuded confidence that the party's performance will be better than it was in recently held civic body polls.

"The party is fully prepared for the panchayat elections. We have already held discussions with our leaders on ticket distribution, issues which have to be focused and election campaigns among others," he told reporters at his residence here.

"Congress party's performance in recently held civic bodies polls was good and in panchayat elections, the performance will be superior," he said.

Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, said the state government delivered on the election manifesto in the last one year and all the promises made in it will be fulfilled.

"Our government is going to complete one year. The government delivered on the promises made in the election manifesto and our commitment is to fulfil all the promises," he said.

The first phase of civic body elections in the state was held on November 16 for electing 2,105 ward councillors in three municipal corporations, 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities.

The result was announced on November 19.

The Congress had won in 965 wards followed by the BJP with 736 wards while BSP was victorious in 16 wards and three wards were won by CPI(M) besides 385 independent candidates.

The ruling Congress was also successful in making its councillors as board chairperson in 35 out of 49 urban local bodies in Rajasthan.