Cong will fight for Rahul Gandhi legally, politically: B K Hariprasad

Leader of Opposition in Council B K Hariprasad alleged that the way Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is disqualified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat within 24 hours after he was convicted by a court in Surat clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP is moving in an autocratic manner. The code of conduct of democracy has been flouted.

Modi was not able to answer the questions posed by Rahul Gandhi. The disqualification should have been taken up in case his appeal in the higher court was rejected. The BJP is trying to divert the minds of the people through such acts, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The Surat Court had given 30 days time to Rahul Gandhi to appeal in the higher court. Unfortunately, disqualifying him within 24 hours of conviction has proved 56-inch chest Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a coward.

The Congress will fight for Rahul Gandhi legally and politically. The government which failed to file a suo motu case against those who spoke on genocide and issued provocative statements that aimed at disrupting communal harmony and is engaged in political vendetta on a political speech against a leader of a party which has a history of 138 years. It clearly shows BJP doesn't believe in democracy and constitution.

He accused the BJP of suppressing the voice of people and preventing the leader from speaking in the Parliament.

To a query on the second list of candidates for upcoming election, he said that screening committee meeting and Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is yet to be convened to finalise the names of the candidates. On releasing names of only five candidates in DK, he said there is no confusion in the Congress. The remaining three names will be finalised after deliberations

‘Conspiracy to scrap reservation’

To a query on scrapping of 4 per cent OBC reservation for Muslims , B K Hariprasad said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government is aiming to scrap the entire reservation system by creating confusion.

He said that the decision of the government is against the reservation system. “It is not easy to scrap 4 % reservation. Muslims, Jains, Buddhist come under Backward classes commission. The reservation is applicable to all. Did the government give a report to the National Backward Classes Commission on scrapping 4 % of the reservation and including them to the 10 per cent EWS quota pool. To scrap the reservation, it has to be discussed both in the assembly and council under ninth schedule and 31 (c) of the constitution. A unanimous resolution should be sent to the Parliament. The BJP government did not follow all these procedures," he alleged.