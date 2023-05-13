Cong workers in Madhya Pradesh chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' while celebrating Karnataka victory

Congress workers chanted `Jai Bajrang Bali' and `Jai Shri Ram' and danced to drumbeats here on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Some of them also carried pictures of Lord Hanuman as party workers and leaders assembled at Indira Bhawan, the state Congress office, and distributed sweets, threw gulal powder and burst firecrackers.

After the Congress manifesto in Karnataka promised to take action against extremist organisations and referred to the PFI as well as the Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that any action against the Bajrang Dal was tantamount to an insult to “Bajrang Bali”, another popular name of Lord Hanuman, and raised chants of “Bajrang Bali Ki Jai” at rally after rally.

Assembly elections are due in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year.

“The BJP government in Karnataka that thrived on 40 per cent commission has ended. Now the time for the end of the BJP government in MP where 50 per cent commission raj has flourished is drawing closer," said K K Mishra, head of the state Congress's media department.

Congress workers took to the streets to celebrate the victory in Karnataka in other parts of the state too.