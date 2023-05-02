Congress accuses PM Modi of hurting religious sentiments by equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal, demands apology

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.

"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," he told reporters.

Also Read | Karnataka's exchequer would turn empty if Cong's promises are fulfilled: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Ram and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman).

The Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday.

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.