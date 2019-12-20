Congress adds Priyanka-power to anti-CAA protests

Congress has added 'Priyanka-power' to give teeth to its campaign against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that saw party activists hit the streets against the Modi government.

Congress leaders were keen to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia university that was at the center of anti-CAA protests on Sunday last. But with Rahul Gandhi flying off to a pre-scheduled official visit to South Korea, the onus fell on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead protests at the India Gate on Monday.

However, Congress leaders made it clear that Priyanka's role was complementary to that of Rahul, who continues to be the party's choice for leadership despite being on the sidelines purely on his own choice.

Congress made its presence felt first through a joint press conference with like-minded parties and later ensured that it occupied the Opposition space through the last-minute sit-in demonstration at India Gate.

Later, she also addressed two election rallies in Jharkhand—at Pakur and Barhait—where she targeted the Modi government for its economic policies.

A senior Congress leader said that Priyanka's rallies in Jharkhand were planned at the last minute to amplify the party's message on the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the assembly seats in the last phase of the polls have a sizeable population of minorities.

On Thursday, Priyanka, at a meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the fall out of anti-CAA protests, suggested that the party should step up its protests across states to give voice to the Opposition to the Act.