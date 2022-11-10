Congress and NCP are brothers: Jayant Patil

The Sharad Pawar-led political party extended support to Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mritynjay Bose
  • Nov 10 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 21:37 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NCP leader Supriya Sule during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are brothers, state NCP President Jayant Patil said as the Sharad Pawar-led political party extended support to Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, former Housing Minister and MLA Dr Jitendra Awhad along with Patil and hundreds of NCP workers walked along with Gandhi in the Nanded district. Pawar who had earlier committed to personally join the Yatra could not make it because of health issues. He was discharged from the hospital a few days ago.

The trio also felicitated Gandhi and newly-appointed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public rally coinciding with the march.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is strengthening democracy, bonding the people as this is what people want. Both Congress and NCP believe in democracy…in real sense we are brothers,” Patil said amid thunderous applause.

The Congress and NCP along with the Shiv Sena comprise the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is now in opposition. In the days to come, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray and a Shiv Sena delegation would be joining the Yatra.

Congress
NCP
Jayant Patil
India News
Indian Politics

