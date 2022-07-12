Congress appoints Gehlot as Senior Observer for Gujarat polls, Baghel for Himachal Pradesh

Sounding the poll bugle, Congress on Tuesday appointed Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) as Senior Observers to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due later this year.

Gehlot will be assisted by Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo and former MP Milind Deora as Observers while Baghel will be helped by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Gehlot and Baghel have been earlier appointed as Senior Observers to states like Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Sources said Congress has started the trend of sending its two Chief Ministers as Senior Observers since the 2021 Assembly elections.

The task for Gehlot is cut out as the party is facing a challenge from the AAP, which is seeking to usurp its space. Congress believes it could improve its numbers from the 2017 elections when it came close to capturing power from the BJP.

However, the situation has changed in the past few years, as Congress is perceived to have lost some ground in the state, though party leaders dismiss such assertions.

It will be a tough battle for Congress, as the party has not settled the inner-party squabbles, and does not have a clear strategy to counter the BJP.

In recent times, its Working President Hardik Patel, a Patidar leader, left the party even as it appointed Jignesh Mewani, a Dalit leader, in his place. An OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who along with Hardik and Mewani helped Congress a better performance in 2017, too had quit to join BJP.

Congress' efforts to rope in Naresh Patel, an influential Patidar leader, also did not succeed. Congress had won 77 seats in the Assembly but 12 of them deserted.

Congress has been trying to capitalise on tribals' anger against the river Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project but the BJP-led Gujarat government swiftly moved to contain the protests by cancelling the project.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress is hoping on the state's electoral history where a party is not voted back to power. The party is going to the polls without its tall leader Veerbhadra Singh, the six-term Chief Minister who passed away last year.

Congress is banking on his widow Pratibha Singh, who won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll, to bring the party back to power, riding on anti-incumbency against Jairam Thakur-led BJP government in the state. But Singh will have to overcome the disunity in the party.

She is holding rallies across the state to woo Rajputs and Brahmins, who are sizable in numbers. For Congress, the positive is that it has won the three bypolls to the Assembly last year, apart from the Mandi bypolls.

On Tuesday, former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram, who was also a minister and Deputy Speaker earlier, joined the Congress.

"I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought-out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh," Ram said, adding that he was confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is "corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues, including those related to the pension scheme".