Congress asks Karnataka leaders to join protests Delhi

Congress top brass has called its Karnataka leaders to Delhi to join an ongoing protest against the Enforcement Directorate grilling its leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The party asked its MLAs and MLCs to be present in the national capital on Wednesday as the leaders are working on intensifying their protests.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad and a host of MLAs, ex MLAs have already arrived in Delhi and will join the protests.

The party state unit president D K Shivakumar, working president Salim Ahmed, Rajya Sabha members G C Chandrashekhar, L Hanumanthaiah and others participated in the protest inside the party headquarters on Tuesday.

"The government is trying to silence the voice of opposition political parties and harassing the Congress leaders. To obstruct Congress planned Bharat Jodo Yatra, the government is using various investing agencies to harass our leaders," Shivakumar told reporters here.

The party leaders will also hold protests against Agnipath scheme, he said,

Lone Congress MP from Karnataka D K Suresh has been camping in Delhi and holding protests along with other MPs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been camping in Delhi and participating in the protests since the ED started grilling Rahul.