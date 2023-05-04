Congress asks PM Modi to sack WFI chief after Jantar Mantar scuffle; Rahul calls 'Beti Bachao' BJP's 'hypocricy'

The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government over a scuffle between the Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here, with Rahul Gandhi condemning such "shameful" behaviour with sportspersons and alleging the ruling party has "never shied away" from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

The Opposition party also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom the wrestlers are protesting.

The party urged the PM to show "sensitivity" to the protesting grapplers by visiting them at Jantar Mantar.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. "Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful."

देश के खिलाड़ियों के साथ ऐसा बर्ताव बहुत ही शर्मनाक है। ‘बेटी बचाओ' बस ढोंग है! असल में भाजपा भारत की बेटियों पर अत्याचार करने से कभी पीछे नहीं हटी है। pic.twitter.com/TRgPyM8UbF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2023

"'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in his tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players in which they are seen accusing the police of beating them up.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged a video of wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.

"They should be heard and justice must be done," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

अपनी कड़ी मेहनत और लगन से देश व अपने परिवार का नाम रोशन करने वाली महिला खिलाड़ियों के आंसू देखकर बहुत दुख होता है। इनकी सुनवाई हो और न्याय दिया जाए। pic.twitter.com/ofZwrd7m3R — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2023

Congress's media department head Pawan Khera in a tweet said, "Mr Prime Minister, it will take you just 15 min to go visit these wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Show some sensitivity."

"Please don't let the world say that Indian govt has betrayed India's daughters," he said.

Mr Prime Minister, it will take you just 15 min to go visit these wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Show some sensitivity. Please don’t let the world say that Indian govt has betrayed India’s daughters. #IStandWithWrestlers https://t.co/XJcs5k4031 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 4, 2023

At least three wrestlers were injured in a scuffle that broke out late Wednesday night between wrestlers and some policemen at the Jantar Mantar here.

The wrestlers alleged that they were beaten up by the police.

Several international award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate lashed out at the government, saying what "Amit Shah's autocratic Delhi Police" did at Jantar Mantar last night was beyond imagination. "Modi ji, with what face do you come to Karnataka and talk about women power?"

It has been more than 13 days since the most promising sportspersons of the country are sitting on the streets in the hope of justice, she said, adding, they are expecting justice from a government which does not even "have a speck of conscience and morality."

Shrinate also wondered that when Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has clearly said "If Modi ji or Amit Shah tells me, I will resign immediately" then why he was not being asked to resign.

"So now the question is why is Modi ji not asking for his resignation? Does he not care about the daughters of this country? After all, the first complaint had reached him in 2021, Vinesh Phogat herself has said so. What auspicious time the Prime Minister is waiting for?" Shrinate said in a lengthy Twitter post.

"Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has put the ball in your court - will you take his resignation or will you only provide protection to him? When will you ask Amit Shah about last night's incident? Because the country has its eyes on you. You are standing on the threshold between justice and injustice," the Congress spokesperson said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda, who had gone to Jantar Mantar in the wee hours of Thursday and claimed that he was briefly detained by police and taken to Vasant Vihar Police Station, reached the Jantar Mantar protest site again on Thursday and met the grapplers.

Earlier, tagging a video of Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik breaking down and being consoled by her colleague Vinesh Phogat, the Congress in a tweet in Hindi said, "These are the daughters of our country, safeguarded the country's honour and won us many medals. Today the police of Home Minister Amit Shah are misbehaving with them."

According to protestors, two wrestlers, Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat, were injured in the late night incident between them and police. Phogat, an award winning wrestler, also received head injuries.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by seven women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh called the last night's development "embarrassing."

"The Prime Minister talks about women power in Karnataka and in Delhi the daughters who bring laurels to the country are being tortured. Break your silence, take Brij Bhushan's resignation!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the government over the issue.

In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Save India's Daughters from BJP! Shameful, Shocking & Disgraceful! Is this how you empower Nari Shakti? India's athletes are being maltreated only because the offender Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is BJP leader, BJP MP & an associate of PM Modi."

"This is a Black Day for Indian Sports," Surjewala said.