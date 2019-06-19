Congress attacks CPM over rape allegation

While the Congress in Kerala is attacking the CPM over a sexual allegation against CPM state secretary's son, the top CPM leaders in Kerala are maintaining silence over the matter.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran on Wednesday said that the Left Front in Kerala which has been highlighting gender justice had a moral obligation to take action on a woman's complaint against the CPM state secretary's son.

Kerala's Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that even as the allegations were not yet proved 'something is rotten' in the CPM in Kerala.

Though a section of media sought Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan's reaction on the matter, he did not respond. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had also not yet reacted on the allegation against his son Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a team of Mumbai police came down to Kerala as part of the investigation.