Congress attacks Madhya Pradesh govt for planning to spend Rs 23 crore for PM Modi's visit

The political race to win over tribals seems to be heating up in Madhya Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Bhopal next week to address a tribal rally to mark the birth anniversary of the community icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

According to reports, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will be spending over Rs 23 crore for the event, out of which Rs 13 crore will be spent only for transporting people to a tribal convention on the occasion of the “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” (Tribal Pride Day) on November 15 at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan. More than Rs 9 crore has been allotted for five domes, tents, decoration and publicity.

Also read: Congress to hold parallel tribal convention coinciding with PM Modi's Bhopal programme

However, the government is so far silent on the budget of the forthcoming convention.

During his four-hour-long visit, Modi will also inaugurate the station which has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, in a press statement, alleged Chouhan was diverting funds meant for health, education and development of adivasis for Modi's personal publicity at the meet being held on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

“Crores of rupees given for tribal people education, health and employment under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution are being wasted in mobilising tribals in Bhopal,” he alleged... Rs 13 crore meant for education, health and other development activities for tribals was being spent on the event."

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' is being held to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and honour the contributions of the members of Scheduled Tribes to Indian history and culture.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh govt exempts vehicles attending PM Modi's Bhopal rally from paying road tax

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided to exempt vehicles travelling to Bhopal to attend the tribal convention from paying the toll. Meanwhile, according to BJP insiders, the saffron party was trying to ensure the participation of 2.50 lakh tribals in the event in the state capital.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out latest videos from DH: