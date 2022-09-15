Congress attacks Modi govt over WPI-based inflation

Congress attacks Modi government over WPI-based inflation

Though the WPI-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 11:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty image

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months, and said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 11-month low of 12.41 per cent in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.

Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93 per cent in July and 11.64 per cent in August last year.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress must sharpen its messaging

"Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence," he said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.

After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has taken a rest day on Thursday in Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Jairam Ramesh
India News
Business News
Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi
Inflation

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 