Congress backs Shashi Tharoor over Kodikunnil's criticism

While more Congress leaders came in support of Shashi Tharoor, Kerala PCC working president and MP Kodikunnil Suresh regretted over the 'guest artist' and 'immature' comments against the international diplomat turned politician.

The Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who also made the critical comments against Tharoor a couple of days back, was also learnt to have warned the party leaders of a public spat.

After many senior leaders, including Ramachandran attacking Tharoor, mainly by hitting at his 'global profile', many leaders have backed Tharoor. After young MLA K Sabarinadhan made a post hailing Thaoor's global profile, Congress MLAs P T Thomas, Benny Behanan and V D Satheesan flayed the criticisms against Tharoor and backed him.

Benny Behanan, who is also United Democratic Front convenor, said Tharoor had accepted the high command's decision and hence it was not proper to criticise him again. Satheesan said that Tharoor is a Congress leader who had received global attention and he was never Congress's enemy.

Kodikunnil Suresh said in a statement that even though he had political differences with Shashi Tharoor, he was also proud of Tharoor's calibre and achievements. He also said that if his remarks hurt him personally, he regretted it.