Congress bats for UAPA accused CPM workers in Kerala

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed the Congress attacking the CPM government for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case registered against two young CPM-DYFI activists, even as the CPM and CPI MLAs kept mum.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front also staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging UAPA act was being misused by the police, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that the decision to charge UAPA against CPM workers of Kozhikode, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, would be reviewed and the left-front government would strongly oppose any sort of misuse of UAPA.

Even as the CPM state secretariat as well as the CPI, which is the key coalition partner of the CPM, openly expressed resentment against invoking UAPA charges against the two CPM workers, CPM and CPI MLAs who were present in the Assembly were forced to keep mum in the house. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress even questioned the silence of CPM-CPI MLAs in the house. Congress did not support Maoism. But the two youths were held under UAPA for just possessing pamphlets, he alleged.

MAOISTS WERE KILLED AT POINT BLANK

Congress demanded a judicial probe into the recent killing of four Maoists in the forest areas of Palakkad, alleging that it was a fake encounter. Manivasakam, who was the commander of the Western Ghats wing, was shot at point-blank, the Opposition alleged.

Likening Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Adolf Hitler, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that murder charges should be invoked even against the Chief Minister for the fake encounter killings.

The Chief Minister, however, justified the police action against Maoists listing out the killings by left-wing extremists at various parts of India over the years. The Maoists should not be glorified. The government even offered a surrender policy for the Maoists, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's stand on Maoist killing was also indirectly targeted at the CPI as CPI had been condemning the killing of Maoists and even alleged that it was a fake encounter.